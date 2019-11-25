Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus reflects on her life as a mother of two

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has shared her journey of becoming a mother twice on national television. Even though she didn’t plan on getting pregnant as a teenager, she’s made the best of it. And after spending time filming Teen Mom 2, she’s earned enough money to buy a home for herself, her sister, and her mother to live in.

Now, Briana is reflecting on her role as a mother and she admits that she doesn’t know what she would be doing with her life if she wasn’t one. She also points out that she feels she was put on this earth to be a mom and nothing else.

Idk what I would be doing with my life it I had no kids…. how weird. I feel like I was put on this earth to be a mom and nothing else. — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 25, 2019

Briana has two children, Nova and Stella, with two different men. She’s not dating either of them, making her a single mother at this point in time.

But to say that she doesn’t know what she would be doing with her life if she didn’t have kids isn’t quite true, because Briana isn’t a stay-at-home mother. She also recently announced that she had started a business.

When she shared the news on social media, she only highlighted teeth whitening as a service. But according to OK! Magazine, the business also includes eyelash lifts and more. Based on her decisions, it sounds like she wants to make enough money to care for her mother and sister, who have both been huge parts of her support system.

One thing is for sure though — without her kids, she wouldn’t be on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. And she probably wouldn’t have met or dated Javi Marroquin, a man who caused her heartbreak and anger about two years ago. In addition, she wouldn’t have the friends she has from MTV and there’s a chance she wouldn’t have the money to build her own house.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.