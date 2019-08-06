Home > Smallscreen

Briana DeJesus starts new business and buys new house: Teen Mom 2 star moves in her family

6th August 2019 12:23 PM ET
Briana DeJesus is making big moves. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is making some big moves now that Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Briana, who joined Teen Mom 2 a few years ago, wants to make the most of her time on MTV and it’s possible she’s been saving her money. She recently revealed that she’s planning on taking care of her family, which includes her mother and her sister.

On Twitter, DeJesus shared a before-and-after photo of someone’s teeth. The man in question had his teeth whitened and when someone asked if it was her business services, she replied yes.

Briana DeJesus also revealed that she also has spots available next week for those who want to book a time with her.

When fans first saw Briana on Teen Mom 2, she was working as part of a timeshare business. But it sounds like she’s been working on her first business behind the scenes, as she’s now revealing her services and her success stories. It’s possible that she will share more of this business on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

About a week ago, Briana also had some more amazing news. She’s been building her own house, a home that she’s excited to move into. She didn’t say where it was, but it appears to be close to her existing apartment in Orlando, Florida.

Many fans thought this was Briana’s chance to move out of her mother’s apartment and be independent, but that’s not in her plans. In fact, she’s moving her mother and sister in with her and her two daughters.

As for Briana DeJesus’ relationship, she admits that the two are in a long-distance relationship and she has no plans of them being together in the same state right now. She also reveals that her plan is to care for her family for as long as possible, so she doesn’t see anything wrong with her moving her family into her new home.

It will be interesting to see how Briana’s plans unfold on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.