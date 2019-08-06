Briana DeJesus starts new business and buys new house: Teen Mom 2 star moves in her family

Briana DeJesus is making some big moves now that Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Briana, who joined Teen Mom 2 a few years ago, wants to make the most of her time on MTV and it’s possible she’s been saving her money. She recently revealed that she’s planning on taking care of her family, which includes her mother and her sister.

On Twitter, DeJesus shared a before-and-after photo of someone’s teeth. The man in question had his teeth whitened and when someone asked if it was her business services, she replied yes.

Instant results. 1 hour session. Book with me (: pic.twitter.com/2BOCG41mJV — Bri (@_BriBabyx3) August 6, 2019

Briana DeJesus also revealed that she also has spots available next week for those who want to book a time with her.

It’s mine (: I have the 15th available at 12pm and 2pm — Bri (@_BriBabyx3) August 6, 2019

When fans first saw Briana on Teen Mom 2, she was working as part of a timeshare business. But it sounds like she’s been working on her first business behind the scenes, as she’s now revealing her services and her success stories. It’s possible that she will share more of this business on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

About a week ago, Briana also had some more amazing news. She’s been building her own house, a home that she’s excited to move into. She didn’t say where it was, but it appears to be close to her existing apartment in Orlando, Florida.

Many fans thought this was Briana’s chance to move out of her mother’s apartment and be independent, but that’s not in her plans. In fact, she’s moving her mother and sister in with her and her two daughters.

No, im moving my family in as well. — Bri (@_BriBabyx3) July 31, 2019

As for Briana DeJesus’ relationship, she admits that the two are in a long-distance relationship and she has no plans of them being together in the same state right now. She also reveals that her plan is to care for her family for as long as possible, so she doesn’t see anything wrong with her moving her family into her new home.

Well, I’m in a long distance relationship and there’s no plans being made for us to be together in one state right now and plus I’ll always take care of my family. I got a forever home that we can always go back to. Doesn’t mean everyone is living together forever — Bri (@_BriBabyx3) July 31, 2019

It will be interesting to see how Briana’s plans unfold on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.