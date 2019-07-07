Big Brother recap: Season 21, Episode 6 spoilers include Chaos Power winner

The Big Brother recap from Sunday night covers Season 21, Episode 6. Spoilers abound, as a lot has taken place in the house since the eviction of Ovi Kabir.

This article will serve as a live report from the episode, updating as new details are revealed. It should include who the new HOH has nominated for eviction, who won the Chaos Power, and some drama from the cast members.

Make sure to refresh this page for live updates as the show airs tonight.

During the episode where Ovi was evicted, it was shown how the BB21 cast was unanimous in its decision. Ovi was voted out 12-0 over Kathryn Dunn.

Big Brother Season 21 recap

After Ovi got evicted, host Julie Chen also announced that Camp Comeback had begun. This is an area in the house that is designated to the first four evicted houseguests. Ovi and David Alexander are currently spending time there.

Ready to end your holiday weekend with an all-new #BB21? Get your popcorn ready. We'll see you at 8/7c: https://t.co/KByXXtva4b pic.twitter.com/4zI4qNtH7J — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 7, 2019

Following the Big Brother twist, Jack Matthews won the latest Head of Household Competition. He took the power inside the house and was tasked with nominating two people for eviction.

The names of those houseguests will be revealed to the CBS audience on Sunday night.

Make sure to tune in, beginning at 8/7c on Sunday night, as this live report will let readers know everything that is taking place. It’s going to be a busy night for the BB21 cast.

Big Brother 21 episodes are on CBS this summer on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.