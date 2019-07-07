Big Brother 21 showmances: Summer 2019 season controlled by relationships

Big Brother 21 showmances might end up controlling the game. There are already three primary showmances within the BB21 cast and it’s only a matter of time before they end up on opposite sides of the house.

CBS viewers already saw the first showmance as it was covered during a segment of an episode. Even though they didn’t want it called that, Kathryn Dunn and Jackson Michies were involved in a showmance.

Jackson already has his eyes on Holly Allen now, though, which is one reason he didn’t mind having Kathryn on the block.

More Big Brother 21 showmances

The second BB21 showmance has been taking place between Nick Maccarone and Isabella Wang.

This is a relationship that had led to a lot of lies in the house, including Bella trying to convince everyone that Jessica Milagros started the all-girls alliance.

The other major Big Brother 21 showmance that has been evident on the live feeds is between Jack Matthews and Analyse Talavera.

This one is relatively new, with Jack and Analyse enjoying some time in the Head of Household Room over the weekend.

Summer 2019 season predictions

Relationships don’t always last in the house, but it can help people make it much further in the game. That was the case for Nicole Franzel when she won the $500,000 cash prize.

She had a showmance going with Corey Brooks until he got evicted from the house. The relationship was one reason she made it all the way to the end.

Watch as love birds @TylerCrispen2 and @AngelaRummans2 share how they fell in love in the #BigBrother house. 😍 Who will find their mate on #BB21 and @loveislandusa this summer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FYCgXIiWPA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2019

It’s definitely possible that these Big Brother 21 showmances are helping shield some people from becoming nominees for eviction. If things go wrong, though, that could change very quickly.

The possibility is also there that duos start to show themselves as targets, with other houseguests trying to break them up.

Big Brother has CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays this summer.