Big Brother spoilers: Season 21, Episode 4 recap includes Power of Veto

Big Brother spoilers from the Season 21, Episode 4 recap of the show will help catch CBS viewers up to the live feed subscribers. A lot of information has been coming out on the CBS live feeds that the television audience hasn’t seen yet.

This article will serve as live coverage of the July 2 episode. There is a lot of ground to cover in the episode, which should set the stage for the first live Eviction Ceremony of the season. Fans can follow along as the episode progresses.

A quick Big Brother recap

During the last episode, Head of Household Christie Murphy hosted the first Nomination Ceremony of the summer 2019 season. That is where she nominated Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III for eviction.

Ovi Kabir also won the first Whacktivity Competition of the summer. It gave Ovi a secret power that he can use to alter the HOH nominations later this summer.

Big Brother 21 start time

The July 2 episode of the show begins at 8/7c on CBS. It’s one hour in length and will set the stage for the Eviction Ceremony on Wednesday night (July 3).

Big Brother currently airs episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights.