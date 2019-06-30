Big Brother 21 recap: Spoilers from Episode 3 include HOH nominations

This Big Brother 21 recap comes from Sunday night when CBS presents Episode 3 of the season. A number of spoilers are going to be prevalent as the Week 1 HOH nominations get revealed.

A quick Big Brother recap

During the last episode, it was revealed that Christie Murphy is the first Head of Household. It completed the two-night premiere of the show, but CBS viewers did not get to learn Christie’s nominations for eviction.

As a reminder, Jackson Matthews was named the Camp Director. He got to select four houseguests for banishment, forcing them to play for their lives in the game. It led to David Alexander getting evicted already.

Big Brother 21, Episode 3

There are 16 cast members for the summer 2019 season. They have been in the house for a while now, so this new episode is going to cover a lot of pre-taped information.

Producers have a lot of that footage that still hasn’t made it to CBS, including who won the Power of Veto in Week 1.

June 30 recap

The new episode began with a recap from the first two episodes, as host Julie Chen introduced the new cast and explained how Camp BB would work.

Christie was shown in a Diary Room session stating that she wanted to make sure she didn’t get “much blood” on her hands this week. It appeared that her target for eviction was about to become Kathryn Dunn.

A BB21 alliance gets larger

Holly Allen, Christie Murphy, Jack Matthews, Jackson Michie, Nick Maccarone, and Bella Wang were in a six-person alliance. They decided to invite Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera to join them.

Whacktivity Competition

For a few weeks, this competition will take place in the house. There are three of them, broken down to a Chaos, Panic, or Nightmare activity. One challenge takes place each week, with five houseguests participating. A prize is awarded each time.

Nicole Anthony, Bella Wang, Kathryn Dunn, Cliff Hogg III, and Ovi Kabir got to participate in the first one. They would compete in a quick challenge and the winner got a secret power.

Ovi ended up winning the secret power for Week 1. It was then time for a dramatic commercial break.

When the show returned, Ovi learned that he is able to affect a change of a future Nomination Ceremony.

Once a Nomination Ceremony has taken place, Ovi can enact his power, taking the two people off the block and forcing the HOH to name two different nominees. He has six weeks to shake things up.

This is a huge power for Ovi to have and it could certainly change the game.

Week 1 Nomination Ceremony

After speaking with Cliff Hogg III and telling him he was just a pawn, Christie was ready to make her nominations. The plan was to put him up against Kathryn. Christie guaranteed Cliff that he was safe.

Closing out the Big Brother 21 recap for Episode 3, Christie nominated Kathryn and Cliff for eviction.

