Who won Big Brother 20? Winner surprised CBS audience

The Big Brother 20 winner seemed to be evident through heavy foreshadowing early in the season, but that isn’t the person who won Big Brother 20 in the end.

Much of the summer 2018 season was controlled by one very strong alliance. That alliance was called Level Six and its members were Angela Rummans, Brett Robinson, Tyler Crispen, Kaycee Clark, Rachel Swindler, and Winston Hines.

Those six people controlled a lot of the game, with Tyler calling most of the shots. Tyler also convinced several people outside of that primary alliance to do what he wanted, helping get him all the way to the final two.

Who won Big Brother 20?

It wasn’t Tyler Crispen who was named the Big Brother 20 winner. Instead, it was Kaycee Clark who the BB20 jury ended up siding with.

In a 5-4 vote, Kaycee was given the $500,000 prize. It was Tyler who ended up being named America’s Favorite Houseguest, though, which earned him a nice $25,000 prize for the summer.

If the show ever decides to do another All-Stars season, both Kaycee and Tyler could be invited back for another opportunity. It had even been rumored that Tyler would return as a duo with his showmance partner, Angela.

Big Brother 21 recap

The first episode of the new season took place on June 25. There are a number of members of the BB21 cast who seem like they might have a shot to make it all the way to the season finale.

During the season premiere, there was also a new twist, with one houseguest winning the power to banish four people in the first week. It certainly seems to indicate that this could be a drama-filled summer in the house.

First impressions, early bonds, and a major game twist turns Camp BB upside down! — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 26, 2019

New Big Brother episodes will air this summer, with the schedule presenting some early Tuesday episodes. The BB21 cast has already been very intriguing and fans won’t want to miss what happens next.

Big Brother airs new episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights in 2019.