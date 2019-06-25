Big Brother 21 Episode 1 recap: Introducing the BB21 cast, summer 2019 host

The Big Brother 21, Episode 1 recap comes from the June 25 episode of the show. It serves as the season premiere for the summer 2019 season, introducing the BB21 cast to the CBS audience.

This recap will be updated live, as the season premiere takes place on CBS. The first episode of the season is expected to primarily focus on the introduction of the BB21 cast by returning host Julie Chen.

Big Brother Season 21 premiere

The first episode for the summer 2019 season begins at 8/7c on CBS. Sixteen new people are playing the game this summer and it all gets started on a Tuesday night. That’s a shift within the summer 2019 schedule, which fans will want to make sure to keep in mind.

CBS released a sneak peek of the opening night episode earlier in the day. It showcased some of the Day 1 conversations between the BB21 cast members as they enjoyed some champagne.

It’s going to be an exciting night for CBS viewers and long-time Big Brother fans, so make sure to comes by to check out the Big Brother 21, Episode 1 recap as the episode airs on the East Coast.

Big Brother 21 Episode 1 recap

Host Julie Chen opened the show by saying “welcome to Camp BB.” Julie then took the stage to get things started. She also alluded to a game-changing power that would be assigned during the first episode.

Julie also stated that the new season would have twists and turns never seen before. But before getting down to business, it was time to start showing the new houseguests receiving their keys.

Jackson Michie, from Nashville, was one of the first BB21 cast members introduced. Tommy Bracco, Nicole Anthony, Kemi Faknule, Kathryn Dunn, Ovi Kabir, Holly Allen, and Jack Matthews finished out the first group of houseguests.

Tommy, Jack, Kathryn, and Nicole were the first four through the front door. Tommy is a Broadway dancer who quickly revealed that he felt Jack was really cute. Ovi, Holly, Kemi, and Jackson quickly joined them in the house.

The second group of eight people to be introduced by CBS and Julie Chen were Nick Maccarone, Isabella Wang, David Alexander, Analyse Talavera, Cliff Hogg III, Jessica Milagros, Christie Murphy, and Sam Smith.

The BB21 women

Holly Allen (wine safari guide from Los Angeles)

Nicole Anthony (preschool aide from Long Island)

Kathryn Dunn (digital marketing executive from Dallas)

Kemi Faknule (marketing strategist from Brooklyn)

Jessica Milagros (model from Illinois)

Christie Murphy (boutique owner from New Jersey)

Analyse Talavera (college soccer star from California)

Isabella Wang (public health analyst from Los Angeles)

The BB21 men

David Alexander (photographer from Atlanta)

Tommy Bracco (Broadway dancer from Staten Island)

Cliff Hogg III (petroleum engineer from Houston)

Ovi Kabir (college student from Tennessee)

Nick Maccarone (therapist from New Jersey)

Jack Matthews (fitness trainer from Florida)

Jackson Michie (server from Los Angeles)

Sam Smith (truck driver from Pennsylvania)

Alliances and Big Brother twists

Jack and Jackson appeared to form a very early bromance for the season. That could easily be a duo that is worth paying attention to this season. Then, Tommy noticed Christie, who he said dated one of his family members for seven years. She dated his aunt. Will they keep this a secret?

Big Brother returns to CBS with new episodes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.