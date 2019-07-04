What nights is Big Brother on? CBS Big Brother schedule changes

The CBS Big Brother schedule changes this Sunday (July 7). That is the first episode under the new schedule for summer 2019. It’s going to be a shift of nights, so fans will want to get those DVRs ready in advance.

Big Brother is not on tonight (July 4), but it will be on next Thursday evening.

What nights is Big Brother on?

There won’t be any more Tuesday night episodes this summer. Instead, those episodes will be moved to Thursday nights, but not this week. The show is not on tonight, as the Fourth of July holiday wasn’t a good night for primetime.

The show is going to return to its familiar Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night episodes each week. This is how it was done during Big Brother 20, which took place during summer 2018.

CBS Big Brother schedule

The next few episodes of the show are listed below. The times for the new episodes have also shifted a bit.

Episode 7: Sunday, July 7 at 8/7c

Episode 8: Wednesday, July 10 at 9/8c

Episode 9: Thursday, July 11 at 9/8c

Episode 10: Sunday, July 14 at 8/7c

Big Brother earthquake

A lot has taken place in the house over the past 24 hours, but many fans have noted that there was an earthquake near where the show is filmed. It certainly put the BB21 cast members on their toes on the Fourth of July.

Everyone is safe and they have resumed discussing who will get nominated for eviction this week. As a reminder, Jack Matthews is the new Head of Household and Camp Comeback has begun.

Big Brother 21 has new episodes airing on CBS during summer 2019.