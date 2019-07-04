Big Brother earthquake: House, California shakes on Fourth of July

California’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Brother house on Thursday morning — and could be seen playing out on the live feeds.

The epicenter of the quake was reported to be 11 miles west of Ridgecrest, California. It began at 10:33 a.m. PT but was over relatively quickly.

Online subscribers can see the footage on the live feeds by going to the quad camera view on the morning of Thursday, July 4. It’s certainly going to be something that the BB21 cast members remember for years to come.

The Los Angeles Times has reported that this is the largest quake to hit the region since the 1994 6.6 Northridge quake.

Big Brother earthquake

The 30-second quake took place in a remote area of San Bernardino County, which is about 100 miles from Los Angeles. It was felt in a large area, though, including by the BB21 cast.

UPDATE: No reports of damage within city of Los Angeles, LAPD reports. https://t.co/w3R8fQ85zy — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 4, 2019

The house started feeling it at just about 10:35 a.m. PT, to which a number of the houseguests could be heard excitedly speaking about it. The cameras were turned off shortly after, which probably indicates that the producers were speaking with the houseguests.

There didn’t appear to be any damage to the house and the game is already back in full swing. The story of the quake itself is still developing as reports come in from the areas where it all went down.

New Big Brother HOH

During the Wednesday night episode of the show, Ovi Kabir was evicted by a 12-0 vote. Then, Jack Matthews won the Head of Household Competition, giving him a lot of control over the house.

In addition to the Big Brother earthquake, there is going to be a lot of drama in the house over the next few days. The second Whacktivity Competition will happen and Jack will reveal his nominations for eviction.

A lot of Big Brother spoilers are expected to come from the live feeds. Could there be more developments when it comes to Camp Comeback? Stay tuned to find out.

Big Brother returns with episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.