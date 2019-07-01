Big Brother: What is impure durian, the pungent Whacktivity Competition smell?

Big Brother returned with an all-new episode on Sunday night. One of the focal points of Episode 3 was a new challenge called the Whacktivity Competition.

As part of this new challenge, five houseguests were tasked with identifying some bad smells at a campsite constructed in the backyard. One of the smells that they had to identify was impure durian.

What is impure durian?

Durian is a fruit that can be found in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. There are many different types, but it is infamous for its smell.

Some of the durian fruits are edible, but they all have an odor that tends to turn away humans. It gets even worse when the fruit goes bad, as the odor gets even stronger and more pungent.

An article for Smithsonian Magazine recently stated that “the notorious Asian fruit has such a potent stench that it’s banned on the Singapore Rapid Mass Transit.”

The magazine also quoted Anthony Bourdain on the subject, who called it “indescribable, something you will either love or despise.” He went on to use some colorful language in an analogy about how bad it can make your breath.

Big Brother Whacktivity Competition

Ovi Kabir was the best person at discerning the bad smells during the new Whacktivity Competition, earning a secret power for his trouble. He can now cancel the nominations of a Head of Household one time during the first six weeks of the show.

During the first three weeks, one new Whacktivity Competition will be held each week, with the winners each getting a secret power to use in the house. It’s something that could definitely shake up the game.

Ovi didn’t use his secret power during the first week, as Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III became the nominees. During the next episode of the show, which airs on July 2, CBS viewers will find out who won the first Power of Veto.

Big Brother 21 currently airs CBS episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights.