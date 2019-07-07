Big Brother live feed updates: Spoilers come straight from BB21 cast members

Some Big Brother live feed updates have come out from the weekend that foreshadows what will take place at the Veto Ceremony.

As of Sunday afternoon, it appears the plans for the Power of Veto are just about set in stone. It means that the live feed subscribers already know who is at risk of residing in Camp Comeback very soon.

Big Brother live feed spoilers

Jack Matthews won the Head of Household Competition and then had to choose nominees for eviction. He went with Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros. Six houseguests then played for the Power of Veto.

#BBDavid and #BBOvi still have a chance to get back in the game. Hear what they have to say in this exclusive clip from the Diary Room. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/LheNPtbcNp — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2019

At the Veto Competition, Sam Smith won again. He continues to do well in challenges and is one of the bigger threats to make it all the way to finale night as a contender.

Sam already discussed the Golden Power of Veto with a number of houseguests, including Jessica and Kemi. Late Saturday evening, he was seen providing some very intriguing Big Brother live feed spoilers.

Sam is not planning to use the Power of Veto. He is instead going to pocket it and let the rest of the house decide if it should be Kemi or Jessica heading to Camp Comeback.

Big Brother earthquakes

In addition to all of the drama taking place within the BB21 cast, including numerous showmances, there have been two major earthquakes in South California.

The frantic cast had to go through them and it was shown taking place on the Big Brother live feeds. Everyone in the house is all right.

As a reminder, the CBS schedule for Big Brother 21 has changed. There aren’t going to be any Tuesday night episodes for the rest of the summer 2019 season.

CBS viewers will get to enjoy the comfortable weekly schedule that has worked well for the reality competition show over the years.

Big Brother 21 has CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays this summer.