Big Brother earthquake: House gets hit again with major quake

Another Big Brother earthquake has taken place. On the evening of July 5, the earth began shaking again in California. The image above shows the BB21 cast reacting to it on the live feeds.

Initial reports state that a 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Southern California. This quake was also centered near Ridgecrest, which is where the Fourth of July earthquake took place.

The quake from July 4 was reported to be at a 6.4 magnitude, but it took place away from population centers. No damage was reported, even though it was felt across many states.

July 5 Big Brother earthquake

This is being called the biggest earthquake to hit the region in more than two decades. Initially, there wasn’t a big reaction from people, as a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres continued. But L.A. is also a long way from the epicenter of the quake.

California hit by second significant earthquake in as many days https://t.co/cLjATOxBH7 pic.twitter.com/CImhlYVtgH — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2019

The damage reports are still coming in from Southern California and the surrounding areas. The Las Vegas Summer League games being played this evening had play suspended for the night and there are several fires that have broken out in California.

What the local authorities have stated is that these earthquakes are now a “sequence” event and that it could mean a stronger earthquake could still be coming.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

Big Brother 21 continues

The CBS live feeds are already back up for the BB21 house, following the feeds being down for a few moments. The chatter is revolving around what is taking place, but also what has been happening in the game.

According to the updated schedule, the next episode of the show is going to take place on Sunday evening (July 7). Jack Matthews has also revealed his nominations for eviction this week.

California earthquake update

CNN just stated that the July 5 earthquake is 11 times stronger than what happened on July 4. The live television broadcast has also stated that more aftershocks have taken place and that there are several major fires in the area. Power outages have also been reported.

