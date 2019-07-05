Big Brother spoilers: Nominations from Jack Matthews revealed on Big Brother live feeds

Big Brother spoilers reveal the nominations from Head of Household Jack Matthews. He became the HOH earlier this week and had his chance to put two people on the block.

During the July 3 episode, the BB21 cast decided to evict Ovi Kabir. Following the Eviction Ceremony, the houseguests played in a new HOH Competition.

That’s when Jack took the power in the house.

Week 2 Nomination Ceremony

On Friday evening, Jack Matthews revealed he is nominating Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros for eviction. The pair of nominees have a shot at saving themselves during the Veto Competition this weekend.

.@CBSBigBrother premiered 19 years ago today! Can you believe this is what the website looked like?! 🤯 Reminisce on the very first episode at https://t.co/aXpAr9C80g! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/tEQZSqjZMh — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) July 5, 2019

The Week 2 nominations won’t come as much of a surprise to Big Brother fans, as these are two people that have been on Jack’s radar for a while.

It will be interesting to see if the secret power in the house changes anything this week.

Camp Comeback

Ovi Kabir and David Alexander currently reside in Camp Comeback, meaning they aren’t a part of the main game going on. They will have a chance to return to the game at some point, but they aren’t taking part in competitions or ceremonies.

Despite being in Camp Comeback, David continues to be a primary topic of discussion in the house. David shared some of his background with Cliff Hogg, only to have Cliff immediately go tell anyone who would listen.

Elsewhere, Jack and Jackson Michie could be seen speaking about David on the Big Brother live feeds.

The next event in the house this week is going to be the Veto Competition. If the producers are back on their regular schedule, houseguests will play for the Power of Veto on Saturday (July 6).

It’s also important to share a reminder about the CBS schedule of episodes. It has shifted for the rest of the summer 2019 season. There was also an earthquake that hit the house on the Fourth of July.

Stay tuned, because even more Big Brother spoilers are going to be hitting the CBS live feeds over the next 48 hours, including who is at most risk of getting eliminated next.

The Nomination Ceremony will also confirm Jack’s nomination plans.

Big Brother 21 airs CBS episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.