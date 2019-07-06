Who won Power of Veto on Big Brother? Week 2 winner revealed

The Big Brother houseguest who won the Power of Veto for Week 2 just shared the news on the live feeds. It’s a big piece of information, especially since the POV winner now has a difficult decision to make.

As a reminder, Jack Matthews is the Head of Household this week. He decided to nominate Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros for eviction this week. It was a move that many fans have received with disdain.

On Saturday, six people played for the Power of Veto, with the chance to alter the nominations on the line for quite a few of them. The Veto results just became obvious on the Big Brother live feeds, with a celebration from the houseguests excited about the news.

Who won Week 2 Power of Veto on Big Brother?

Sam Smith just won the Power of Veto. No, that isn’t a rehashing of news from last week. This is already the second time that Sam has been crowned the POV winner.

If Sam decides that he wants to pocket the Golden Power of Veto, the voting houseguests will decide to evict either Kemi or Jessica. That decision hasn’t been officially made yet, but it will likely be revealed on the live feeds Monday (July 8).

The expectation is that the Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday, which is when producers have done it in past seasons. That’s when the final nominees for eviction will be locked in unless the Chaos power can shake things up.

When is Big Brother on next?

There has been a change to the primetime CBS schedule for the rest of summer 2019. The next Big Brother 21 episode will air at 8/7c on Sunday night (July 7). After that, the show will begin skipping over Tuesday nights.

During episode 7, producers will reveal who has been awarded the Chaos Power. This will stem from the latest Whacktivity Competition, which took place before Jack Matthews named his nominees for eviction.

A lot has taken place in the Big Brother house over the past few days, including a second major earthquake. The houseguests are all fine, but it certainly became a hot topic of conversation for the BB21 cast members.

Big Brother currently airs new CBS episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.