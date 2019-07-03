What time does Big Brother come on tonight? Days Big Brother is on TV changed by CBS

Big Brother is on tonight with a very important episode. The days Big Brother is on has changed, though, as CBS moves the Tuesday night episodes to a new night.

What time does Big Brother come on tonight?

A new episode of the show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3. The start time of Season 21, Episode 5 is 8/7c on CBS. It is one hour in length and has a lot to cover for the cast.

The primary focus of this new episode is what follows the Veto Ceremony. There are now two people on the block, with Kathryn Dunn and Ovi Kabir at risk of being evicted.

Will Kathryn or Ovi get evicted? Or is there a big twist coming on Wednesday night?

#BBMichie’s certain he is NOT getting in a showmance this summer but… these moments with #BBKathryn have us wondering. 🤔 What do you think will happen between these two? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/nq7FwdEVPB — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 3, 2019

What days is Big Brother on CBS?

A shift in the schedule is now taking place. CBS has aired its final Tuesday night episode of the show for summer 2019. The night will give way to Love Island, allowing the Big Brother schedule to settle in familiar territory.

Following Episode 5 on Wednesday night, the next episodes will be on Sunday (July 7) at 8/7c, Wednesday (July 10) at 9/8c, and Thursday (July 11) at 9/8c. That’s how the schedule will remain through the finale in mid-September.

There have been a number of interesting twists and turns already this season, beginning with the banishment and then including the Whacktivity Competition. On Wednesday night, host Julie Chen has stated that another twist is coming.

An Eviction Ceremony is likely to happen, but that doesn’t guarantee that either Kathryn or Ovi will be going home tonight. Maybe they will face off against David Alexander (previously evicted) in some fashion.

Big Brother 21 will air new episodes during the summer 2019 season on CBS.