Big Brother 21 spoilers: Shocking Power of Veto Ceremony results

Big Brother 21 spoilers from Sunday showcase the Power of Veto Ceremony that just took place. Suffice to say, the Veto Ceremony results will surprise a lot of CBS viewers.

It was previously revealed that Sam Smith was the houseguest who won the Power of Veto this week. This took place after Head of Household Christie Murphy nominated Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III for eviction.

Kathryn and Cliff knew that it was vital to win the Veto Competition, as it would allow them to come down off the block. When Sam won it, there were questions about what might happen next, including a plan to use Kemi Faknule as the replacement.

But Kemi is safe.

Veto Ceremony results

At the Veto Ceremony, Sam Smith used the Power of Veto. Sam saved Cliff from the block. This forced Christie to come up with a replacement nominee.

Camp BB is back tonight! RT if you’ll be watching! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/JT6CYiAHDe — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 30, 2019

Ovi Kabir is the replacement nominee. He will be on the block next to Kathryn Dunn when the Eviction Ceremony takes place later this week.

There was a lot of celebration that could be seen on the live feeds by Kemi and her friends in the game. Kemi and a lot of other people thought that she would be the second one to be sent packing this season.

More Big Brother 21 spoilers to come

The 15 remaining houseguests will decide on whether to evict Ovi Kabir or Kathryn Dunn at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony. One of them will join David Alexander, who was banished from the game by Jackson Michie.

#BB21 premiered with a surprising twist that left everyone in shock. Catch up now: https://t.co/6tie2HPBBi pic.twitter.com/i2QqvkSgLL — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 29, 2019

There is a new episode of the show tonight where more information about what has taken place inside the house will get revealed for CBS viewers.

A lot more footage that was recorded before the live feeds got turned on will finally make it to television.

Big Brother 21 has new CBS episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday evenings.