Who won Big Brother Power of Veto? Live feed spoilers reveal Veto results

The first Big Brother Power of Veto for the summer has been assigned. The BB21 cast played the Veto Competition and the live feed spoilers are now available.

A lot of information has started to come out following the feeds being turned on by producers. CBS had to finish its two-night premiere first, but now fans are starting to catch up with events in the house.

Live feed spoilers recap

On Wednesday night, fans were quickly able to spot who was nominated for eviction. Head of Household Christie Murphy went with Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg III as her Week 1 nominees.

After the Nomination Ceremony took place, three more houseguests were selected to play for the Power of Veto. They were Jack Matthews, Nicole Anthony, and Sam Smith.

The feeds went down for a few hours on Thursday, allowing the Big Brother 21 cast to take part in its first Veto Competition of the summer.

The winner of the Power of Veto can save one of the nominees. The POV winner is also safe from being named as a replacement on the block.

Live feed spoilers: Who won the Big Brother Power of Veto?

Sam Smith won the Power of Veto. It is his first competition win of the summer 2019 season. It could also really help the alliance that he has helped put together.

Love is… falling in love while living in a house with total strangers. Get ready for more showmances this summer on #BB21 AND @loveislandusa. Here’s to hoping for more proposals like these! 💍 #TBT pic.twitter.com/wxUEtPNBFL — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 27, 2019

Now that the Veto Competition has taken place, the next event for the BB21 cast will be the Veto Ceremony. That is where the Veto winner can choose to use the power and force the HOH to come up with a replacement nominee.

Big Brother airs episodes on CBS for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights.