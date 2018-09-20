Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who won the final Power of Veto competition?

Big Brother 20 is over in a week. Now that JC is definitely part of the final three, one member of Level 6 will be joining the jury house tomorrow night.

It was revealed that JC nominated Tyler and Angela. The Power of Veto competition took place just a little while ago and winning it was the most important thing to do at this point in the game.

Tomorrow night, there will be only one vote cast. The final three will be revealed and then the next few days will be used to play two rounds of Head of Household, jury deliberations, and thoughts about who can beat who on finale night.

Just like the prior weeks, Kaycee won the Power of Veto. She is now part of the final three with JC. Tomorrow night, her vote will decide whether Angela or Tyler will head to the jury house.

At this point, it is anyone’s guess who Kaycee will evict. If she is smart, she will vote Tyler out. Sitting next to Angela or JC on finale night is her best case scenario.

With only three episodes of Big Brother left, it is still anyone’s game. Kaycee has proven her ability to win when needed, dominating the last four weeks in the Power of Veto department.

The Big Brother season finale airs Wednesday night on CBS.