Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who did JC nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 20 is officially a week away from naming the winner of the $500,000 prize. With only four houseguests left, it is safe to say that Level 6 (now 3) will not all be sitting in the final three together.

Last night, Big Brother taped an eviction to be shown tonight. Sam and JC were on the block. After the votes took place, Sam was sent to the jury house to join the rest of the players who were voted out.

In a surprising turn of events, JC was able to win the Head of Household competition. There is some buzz about it being rigged for him to prevail, but nothing has been confirmed. With the win, JC was able to secure himself a spot in the final three.

The next round of Big Brother is being played quickly again. Tomorrow is the next live eviction, and it is the final one before finale night arrives. One of the members of Level 6 will be sent to the jury house, but which one will it be?

JC decided to nominate Angela and Tyler for eviction. The Power of Veto is now the most important win of the season, securing whoever wins a spot in the final three. JC reportedly told production that he doesn’t care who wins this week as long as Angela is the one leaving.

It looks like Tangela may be split up this week, just a week before the finale of Big Brother. It is unlikely that Angela would be saved by the Power of Veto unless she wins it for herself.

Sending her to the jury house would be rough for her for an entire week, especially because most of the members there aren’t a fan of her.

Later today, the Power of Veto should be played. This is going to be one of the biggest moment of the entire season and something that could change the course of the final three.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday night at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.