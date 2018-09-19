Big Brother 20 spoilers: Another houseguest joins jury and a new Head of Household was crowned

Big Brother 20 is just days away from crowning the winner. Things have gotten pretty intense as things have gotten closer to the end — something that fans have come to expect.

Because of the way Big Brother 20 has run, there was an eviction tonight that was taped. After it happened, the new Head of Household competition was played. This will all air tomorrow night for the Wednesday episode of the show.

Sam was evicted as expected, leaving Angela, JC, Kaycee and Tyler as the final four. This wasn’t surprising and she likely saw it coming.

Sam was acting off the last few days, threatening to bash in televisions and do other weird things. Things got so bad that they called in a doctor, assumedly to check her out again.

Now that Sam is out of the way, a new Head of Household is in charge. The competition was called “What the Bleep” and shockingly, JC won. This ensures that he makes it to the final three.

All of these spoilers came from RealVegas on Twitter. The original account was suspended but the production insider had a backup just in case something like this happened. Of course, all of the tea was spilled.

Julie was a pro as always. San was evicted. HOH Comp: What the Bleep

HOH Winner: JC#BB20 #FreeVegas #SaveBBUSA — REALvegas4sure backup #bb20 (@REALvegasbackup) September 19, 2018

Nominations are supposed to happen tonight at some point. Unfortunately, it looks like JC will likely nominate Angela and Kaycee. Given the track record in recent Power of Veto competitions, Kaycee has a shot at winning and saving herself while ensuring a spot in the final three.

Could this be when Tyler and Angela (Tangela) are split up? JC seemed to be wising up to what was happening in the house and now that the power is in his hands, a Tangela split may be on his agenda. If he pulls this eviction off, he may be able to win over some of the jury house.

Thursday night will be the next live eviction. This will determine who the final three are and after that, they will battle in the Head of Household competitions. Whoever wins the last one of the three will determine who they will face the jury with on finale night.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.