Kaycee Clark football career: Who does the Big Brother 20 houseguest play for?

Kaycee Clark has been laying pretty low in the Big Brother house. She has two wins under her belt but not much else has happened for her in the game…yet.

She has positioned herself quite well and, as a member of Level 6 (now 4), her safety is essentially guaranteed through the final four.

Although she may not have pounced on the competition wins, outside of the house Kaycee Clark is a professional athlete — and her stats are impressive.

Since joining the San Diego Surge in 2011, Clark has played in six of the eight seasons that have passed.

As far as numbers go, Kaycee Clark is definitely in it to win it on the field. Last year, she led the San Diego Surge in receiving yards and touchdowns.

2017 was a good year for the entire team as they scored the most points across the entire league.

Football may be fun for Kaycee Clark but it doesn’t pay the bills, as The Independent Woman’s Football League doesn’t pay their players. So, while Clark is enjoying the thrills of the game, she is also working as a server in a restaurant.

If Kaycee Clark can make it to the end of Big Brother 20, she will be able to snag at least $50,000. Her chances of winning it all are unlikely, though sitting next to someone like Angela could change that.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.