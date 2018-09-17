Big Brother 20 spoilers: Sam acts out again, psych visit on the call sheet

Big Brother 20 is just over a week away from seeing the season finale. With five houseguests left, the realization that only two will be winners is finally starting to sink in.

Sam Bledsoe has been a wild card this season. Several live feed viewers have called out her unstable actions and threats to self-evict. In fact, just before a live eviction, she spent hours in the diary room crying about wanting to leave.

Not only has her mood changed, but her words have become scary. She explained what a curb stomp was earlier in the game, frightening some of her fellow houseguests.

This week, Sam is sitting on the block with JC. She wasn’t able to win the Power of Veto, and now, she may be the one headed out the door tomorrow when the eviction is taped to be shown Wednesday night. It looks like that realization has gotten to her, and now, she is back to acting out and saying weird things.

On the live feeds overnight, Sam was talking to the cameras and mentioned that she has a metal pole from the bathroom hidden. She went through and talked about smashing all of the televisions and doing some other damage as well.

The Real Vegas account on Twitter updated everyone recently that a psych doctor or something similar is on the call sheet for the Big Brother house today and tomorrow. While the details about why aren’t clear, the assumption is that it is to deal with Sam in some capacity.

Therapist or psychologist (“MA., LPCC, NCC, CCMHC” after their name) is on sheet for today & tomorrow but no arrival listed. Could be either or both since no times locked yet. No HGs or sessions listed; usually has time slots scheduled if seeing all HGs. #BB20 #SaveBBUSA — REALvegas4sure #bb20#savebbusa (@REALvegas4sure) September 17, 2018

It is likely that Sam will be the one evicted tomorrow before the show airs Wednesday night. Tyler has already realized that he cannot win next to her, and the other girls are okay with whoever goes out this week because they are safe.

Remember, Sam is also working on quitting smoking. This isn’t going to help her feelings, especially if she is overwhelmed and feels like she is going to be blindsided by Tyler again. After all, she isn’t taking rejection very well at all.

Hopefully, Sam doesn’t self-evict or self-destruct after all of the time she spent in the game this summer.

