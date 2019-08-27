Batwoman Season 1 release date: When does the show premiere on TV in fall 2019?

A new hero will be joining The CW’s Arrowverse line-up when the fall season starts: Batwoman!

Batwoman showed up for the first time in last season’s Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds.” Fans’ positive feedback on that appearance and the strong pilot led The CW to pick up the show for the fall season.

Before the premiere of the new DC TV series unspools on the small screen here’s everything you should know.

When will Batwoman premiere?

The CW announced their fall release schedule back in June. Batwoman’s first episode will premiere on Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on the network.

Since The CW announced the show’s release date, the network has done its best to keep it front and center in possible viewers’ minds. They have frequent social media posts that include new artwork and trailers.

A beacon of change. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/JCuFgwDLKf — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) July 15, 2019

Alice has other plans for Gotham. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/4aXpKjfSrj — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) July 26, 2019

Batwoman’s Cast

Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) will play Batwoman’s titular hero as well as her alter-ego Kate Kane. In the first season, Batwoman goes up against a big bad named Alice, played by Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey). Alice is the head of the Wonderland Gang, who takes inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Gotham’s criminal underground also includes a character called Mouse, played by Sam Littlefield (The Leftovers), who works for the Wonderland Gang in some capacity. The first season also features a major Batman villain in Tommy Elliot, also known by his alter-ego Hush. No actor has been cast in the role yet.

Additionally, Dougray Scott (Hemlock Grove) will play Kate’s father Jacob, head of the private security firm The Crows. Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf) will play Sophie Moore, Kate’s former girlfriend who is also a current Crows employee.

Camrus Johnson (The Sun is Also a Star) plays Luke Fox, a tech whiz and the son of Lucius Fox. Nicole Kang (You) portrays Mary Hamilton, Kate’s stepsister.

What’s the Story?

Batwoman’s first season will start before last season’s Arrowverse crossover to tell the origin story of how Kate Kane took up the mantle of Batwoman.

Here is The CW’s official synopsis for the series:

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia.

“Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy).

“Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante.

“With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Will We Ever See Batman?

Batman making an appearance has been a burning question for fans since The CW first announced Batwoman. The good news is that it looks like the Caped Crusader will be coming to the Arrowverse during this season’s crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Kevin Conroy, who voices the title character in Batman: The Animated Series will play a future version of Bruce Wayne during the crossover. It’s unclear when he’ll appear, but it seems likely it might coincide with the episode of Batwoman that is part of the crossover.

The Batwoman crossover episode will be the second of the five-episode event and will happen on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c.

Trailer and Teasers

The CW has released one full-length first-look trailer for Batwoman.

The CW has also been releasing teasers almost weekly to promote the new series. The clips have offered brief glimpses at the characters, especially Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane.

Here are the three most recent teasers:

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. The series premieres on October 6.