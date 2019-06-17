The CW schedules Fall premieres for Batwoman and other Arrowverse series

The CW has announced the fall premiere dates for its shows, including when new series Batwoman and returning favorites Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl start their 2019-2020 seasons, Deadline reports.

As previously announced, the CW will pair Batwoman with Supergirl on Sundays. They two shows will be the first series to premiere in the fall on Sunday, October 6. Batwoman premieres at 8/7c and Supergirl follows at 9/8c.

The network is also giving viewers an opportunity to catch a rerun of the Batwoman premiere. The show’s debut episode will also be broadcast on Monday, October 7 following the season 2 premiere of All American and on Tuesday, October 8 following the season 5 premiere of The Flash.

For the first time, The Flash and Arrow will also share a night, but Arrow’s final season won’t premiere until Tuesday, October 15, a week after The Flash’s first episode of the season.

The CW’s other new show, Nancy Drew, will premiere on Wednesday, October 8 at 9/8c following the season 4 premiere of Riverdale.

Here are the premiere dates for the new and returning shows of The CW’s 2019-2020 season:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2



8/7c iHeart Radio Music Festival, night one

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3



8/7c iHeart Radio Music Festival, night two

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6



8/7c Batwoman

9/8c Supergirl

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7



8/7c All American

9/8c Batwoman (Series Premiere Encore)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8



8/7c The Flash

9/8c Batwoman (Series Premiere Encore)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9



8/7c Riverdale

9/8c Nancy Drew

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10



8/7c Supernatural

9/8c Legacies

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11



8/8c Charmed

9/8c Dynasty

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

9/8c Nancy Drew (Series Premiere Encore)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

9/8c Arrow

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

9/8c Black Lightning