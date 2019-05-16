The CW announces fall schedule, pairs Arrow and The Flash, Batwoman and Supergirl

The CW has released its upcoming schedule for the fall 2019-2020 season and it has some notable changes from this past season’s schedule.

In particular, Arrow, which aired on Mondays, is moving to Tuesday nights after The Flash for its eighth and final season. According to Deadline, this is the first time the two series have shared a night.

The Flash/Arrow Tuesdays won’t be the only Arrowverse night on The CW’s schedule. New series Batwoman is taking over Supergirl’s 8 pm time slot on Sunday nights and the Girl of Steel is moving to 9/8c for a whole evening of female superhero shows.

The other new show debuting in the fall on The CW is Nancy Drew which will air on Wednesday nights at 9/8c after Riverdale.

Here’s The CW’s complete Fall Schedule for the 2019-2020 season:

SUNDAY

8/7c Batwoman

9/8c Supergirl

MONDAY

8/7c All American

9/8c Black Lightning

TUESDAY

8/7c The Flash

9/8c Arrow

WEDNESDAY

8/7c Riverdale

9/8c Nancy Drew

THURSDAY

8/7c Supernatural

9/8c Legacies

FRIDAY

8/8c Charmed

9/8c Dynasty

The CW is holding five shows until midseason, including the Arrowverse series Legends of Tomorrow. The other series that won’t arrive until midseason include the new Archie-comics adaptation Katy Keene and returning shows In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, and The 100.