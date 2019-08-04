Arrowverse: Dates for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” announced, crossover will feature voice of Bruce Wayne

Dates were officially announced for this season’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” during The CW’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The five-night event will start in early December and wrap up in mid-January.

Here are the specific dates and times per TV Guide:

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8



8/7c Supergirl

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

8/7c Batwoman

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

8/7c The Flash

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14



8/7c Arrow

9/8c Legends of Tomorrow

The wait between the third night of the crossover in December and the wrap-up of the “Crisis” over a month later in January will be a challenge for fans eager to know the fate of their favorite characters.

Although given the timing, it seems likely that Tuesday, January 14 could see the official wrap up of Arrow and the season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which doesn’t return until mid-season.

In addition to the scheduling news, Black Lightning’s appearance in the crossover was officially confirmed by the network.

No further details were offered, though, including whether any characters in addition to the titular superhero will appear.

Last but certainly not least is the exciting news that Batman will finally be coming to the Arrowverse!

Kevin Conroy, the voice behind Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, has been enlisted to voice a future Bruce Wayne at some point during the event.

Batwoman and Supergirl premiere Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c and 9/8c, Black Lightning premieres Monday, October 7 at 9/8c (premiere date was moved up 2 week),

The Flash premieres Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c, and Arrow premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c. All are broadcast on The CW.

Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW mid-season.