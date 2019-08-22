Arrowverse Casting: Sam Littlefield will recur on Batwoman, Kate Micucci to guest in Supergirl premiere

Two actors are joining the Arrowverse in the upcoming fall season.

Batwoman Casts Recurring Character

On Batwoman, Sam Littlefield (The Leftovers, The Messengers) will recur as a mysterious character named Mouse, Deadline reports. Mouse is a “dynamic figure” but not necessarily a good one as he’s “working for Alice and the Wonderland Gang.”

That means he’s involved with the Gotham underworld in some capacity.

Batwoman big bad Alice, played by Rachel Skarsten, was recently featured in a teaser trailer for the series. The clip established Alice’s mental instability, as well as her invocation of all things Alice in Wonderland.

Most recently, Littlefield co-starred, co-wrote, and co-produced Mother’s Little Helpers, an indie feature that premiered at SXSW.

Kate Micucci To Appear On Supergirl Season Premiere

In addition, Kate Micucci, who’s been seen in The Big Bang Theory and Another Period, will make a brief appearance in the upcoming fifth season premiere of Supergirl, according to TVLine.

Supergirl executive producer Jessica Queller said that Micucci “has a small cameo as a character working in a museum.” Despite the minimal screen time, Queller noted that having Micucci on set was “really exciting.”

“She’s amazing and so sparkly and hysterical,” Queller enthused.

In addition to Micucci, Supergirl is welcoming quite a few new characters to National City this season. Jennifer Cheon Garcia (Van Helsing) will guest star as the villain Midnight in the season premiere.

Also debuting in the fifth season premiere will be Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) as the character Andrea Rojas, the alter-ego of Acrata, and Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) who will play a cynical reporter named William Dey.

In addition, Meghan Rath (Being Human), sister of Supergirl actor Jesse Rath, will be playing a female version of his character Brainiac 5.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Supergirl at 9/8c. Both shows premiere on October 6.