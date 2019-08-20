America’s Got Talent recap: Robert Finley, Light Balance Kids impress

The America’s Got Talent recap from Tuesday night covers the Quarterfinals 2 episode of the show. Fans and NBC viewers will be voting on the 12 acts, with the results set to be revealed during Live Results 2 on Wednesday night.

Robert Finley, Light Balance Kids, Charlotte Summers, and Chris Klafford were just some of the acts hoping to secure the support of the judges on America’s Got Talent and the viewers at home.

During the Quarterfinals 1 episode, seven acts advanced to the 2019 AGT Semi-finals. They were Greg Morton, Voices of Service, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, Messoudi Brothers, Ansley Burns, and Alex Dowis

America used the Dunkin’ Save to make sure that Ansley Burns advanced to the next round. It was remarkable, as the producers and judges had placed her in the quarterfinals as a wild card act.

Don’t get it twisted, @marina_mazepa is here to bend her way to the top! pic.twitter.com/70pk0WnOGw — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 21, 2019

America’s Got Talent recap: Quarterfinals 2 acts

There were 12 acts that performed on Tuesday night. They were Charlotte Summers (singer), Nick & Lindsay (opera and danger), Chris Klafford (singer), Marine Mazepa (dancer), Robert Finley (singer), The Sentimentalists (mentalists), Ryan Niemiller (comedian), V.Unbeatable (acrobats), Joseph Allen (singer), Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa.

The performance by Robert Finley is shown in the video below. He sang the song “Starting to See” and wound up giving the AGT judges a lot of enjoyment. He could end up receiving a lot of America’s Got Talent votes this evening.

Young singer Charlotte Summers also impressed a lot of viewers with her rendition of “Diamonds Are Forever.” She has one of those performances you just have to see to enjoy. The performance could land her in the 2019 AGT Semi-finals.

Comedian Ryan Niemiller on AGT

It’s always a great night for AGT judge Howie Mandel when a comedian takes the stage. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday night when Ryan Niemiller performed his quarterfinals act. The audience found him to be hilarious.

The Sentimentalists return to AGT

Another act that proved to be entertaining on Tuesday night showed that they are quite good at their craft. The Sentimentalists brought out some new tricks and their performance is another one that could lead to a spot in the AGT semi-finals.

That’s a wrap for the America’s Got Talent recap from August 20, but there is still time to place your votes to decide who advanced to the next round. Make sure to have your voices heard on who you think should survive the live AGT vote.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

America’s Got Talents airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.