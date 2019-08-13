AGT live vote: How to vote for America’s Got Talent acts

The AGT live vote is up and running. The acts performing during the Tuesday night episode of America’s Got Talent are all hoping to win over the home audience. Now is the time when America can share an opinion on the summer 2019 season.

There are 12 acts performing during the first night of the AGT quarterfinals. The acts include Alex Dowis (blacklight painter), Ansley Burns (singer), the Messoudi Brothers (acrobats), and Sophie Pecora (singer).

Each of the acts performs on the stage for the four America’s Got Talent judges, and then the control of the show is given to the fans at home. This is where the AGT live vote comes up, where everyone can sign in to the NBC website and weigh in on the performances.

Where to go for the AGT live vote

On the front page of the main NBC site for America’s Got Talent, there is a button to press for access to the voting screen. It is under the phrase, “Live voting starts now! Tell America which acts you love,” and the button reads “vote now.”

Once on the AGT live vote screen, images of the 12 acts are displayed next to their names. There is also an indicator of how many times the user has voted for that particular act.

To place an official vote on the site, users are instructed to authenticate themselves. You can continue through the pages by using an active Facebook or Google account, or you can sign up for your own NBCUniversal profile with a name and e-mail address.

Through this voting process, America will decide which acts get to move on to the semi-finals this season. Five acts go right through, with an additional act making it through by way of the Dunkin’ Save on Wednesday night. The seventh act will be one that the judges decide to send through.

The AGT live vote extends from Tuesday night until 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning.

America’s Got Talent airs episodes on NBC each Tuesday and Wednesday night at 8/7c.