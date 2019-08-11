AGT Quarterfinals 1: First 12 acts revealed for live shows, Ansley Burns a wild card

The AGT Quarterfinals 1 will air on Tuesday night and the 12 acts have been revealed. Ansley Burns joins the group as a wild card chosen by the America’s Got Talent judges and producers, making her way to the live shows.

There were four episodes of judge cuts, where 28 acts were pushed through to the live rounds. As there are going to be 36 acts performing in the quarterfinals, this meant that the judges needed to select eight additional wild cards.

Ahead of the first AGT quarterfinals episode, NBC has revealed the first 12 acts that will be vying for the votes of America. It’s an interesting group, which includes 12-year-old singer Ansley Burns, who will try to win over the audience at home.

AGT Quarterfinals 1 acts

Below is the full list of 12 acts that will be performing during AGT Quarterfinals 1 on Tuesday, August 13. Kodi Lee, who received a Golden Buzzer on the season premiere, is part of this group.

Young singer Sophie Pecora, who got the Golden Buzzer from guest judge Brad Paisley, is also along for the ride.

Alex Dowis (blacklight painter)

Ansley Burns (singer)

Bir Khalsa (danger group)

Carmen Carter (singer)

Emerald Belles (dance team)

GFORCE (singing group)

Greg Morton (impressionist)

Kodi Lee (singer)

Luke Islam (singer)

Messoudi Brothers (acrobats)

Sophie Pecora (singer)

Voices of Service (singing group)

These 12 acts will appear on the first live show for America’s Got Talent Season 14. NBC viewers will watch them perform during the August 13 show and it will be followed by a live results show on August 14. That’s live for the East Coast viewers, but it will be advertised as live for everyone by the network.

These acts are going to make week 1️⃣ of live shows one for the books! Don’t miss #AGT when it goes LIVE starting this Tuesday on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/Ntt9MP9adX — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 10, 2019

The top acts from each week of the quarterfinals will make it to the finals, where one of them is going to win the $1 million prize this summer.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.