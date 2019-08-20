America’s Got Talent voting: How to place an AGT vote tonight for Charlotte Summers

America’s Got Talent voting is open for the second night of the quarterfinals. The AGT vote tonight will determine which acts have the best chance to advance during Live Results 2 on Wednesday night.

One of the acts that may be receiving a lot of support from the fans at home is Charlotte Summers, who brought down the house with a version of “Diamonds Are Forever.” The full video of that performance can be seen below.

As for the AGT vote, viewers at home can vote for any of the 12 acts that performed for the judges on America’s Got Talent this evening. Quite a few of the acts have garnered large followings on social media that can help with that.

It’s also worth reminding readers that seven acts will advance from Quarterfinals 2 on Tuesday night. Five of the acts move on based on the AGT vote, one from the judges, and one from the Dunkin’ Save vote.

How to place an AGT vote for America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals 2

Fans interested in voting will need to head to the front page of the main NBC site for America’s Got Talent, where there is a button to press for access to the voting screen. There is a phrase that states that “Live voting starts now! Tell America which acts you love,” and the button reads “vote now.”

Once the AGT live vote screen has been accessed, users are shown images of the 12 acts that are displayed next to their names. Next to that is a number to indicate how many times a fan has voted for each act. Nobody is limited to just one vote, so those votes can be spread out, or they can all be given to just one act.

Make sure to weigh in with your thoughts on the America’s Got Talent voting so that some of these acts can join the acts that advanced from Quarterfinals 1 last week.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.