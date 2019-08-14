America’s Got Talent tonight: Who survived Dunkin’ Save, AGT live vote?

On America’s Got Talent tonight, seven acts made it from the quarterfinals to the semi-finals.

America, through the AGT live voting and the Dunkin’ Save Vote, helped decide six of the acts moving forward. The AGT judges would select the seventh act.

There were 12 acts who appeared on the stage this week, led by young singers Ansley Burns, Kodi Lee, and Sophie Pecora.

Wednesday night was the first AGT Live Results show of the season, so instructions had to be given to America in regard to the Dunkin’ Save Vote.

The continued problem with the format, though, is that only Central and Eastern time zone viewers get to watch it live. Other time zones can still keep up with things on social media.

Who were the Dunkin’ Save Vote candidates?

New America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews took the stage and let the NBC audience know who would be taking part in the first Dunkin’ Save Vote for Season 14.

He also told everyone that there was a glitch in the vote-counting, leaving the top six acts advancing and then the next three going into the Dunkin’ Save. Only one would survive the live vote.

As shown above, Ansley Burns, Sophie Pecora, and Emerald Belles were the three acts that viewers had to vote on. It was a tough place for the ladies to be placed on the first AGT results show, but two of them would be advancing to the AGT semi-finals.

Who advanced to the AGT semi-finals?

Greg Morton, Voices of Service, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, Messoudi Brothers, and Alex Dowis advanced due to the AGT fan vote.

In regard to the Dunkin’ Save candidates (Ansley Burns, Sophie Pecora, and Emerald Belles), host Terry crew revealed who America had saved. The act saved by America was Ansley Burns. The wild card entry had succeeded!

That brings an end to the America’s Got Talent Season 14, Episode 13 recap. The show returns next week with 12 more acts trying to compete for spots in the semi-finals. Who will make it? Tune in to find out!

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.