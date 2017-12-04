Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown pays emotional tribute to parents on dad Billy’s birthday

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has paid an emotional tribute to her parents in a message to celebrate her dad Billy’s birthday.

Rain, who celebrated her 15th birthday on Thanksgiving last month, called her dad an “amazing man” and also wished a late happy birthday to her “beautiful and adorable” mom Ami.

She also thanked them both for raising her and her siblings — Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah and Birdy — so well, adding: “I hope I’m even half as good of a parent as y’all are.”

We told at the weekend how fans are set to get an update about Ami’s health in a Christmas special set to air later this month.

The special is slated to air on December 15 at 10/9c on Discovery, and is believed to have been filmed at least in part when the family took a trip to Colorado back in October — when Ami was photographed in public for the first time in three months.

The last official update about Ami’s health was in August when she and Billy gave interviews to People magazine. However, in October Rain also told fans of the Browns how Ami was at the time going through a second round of chemotherapy treatment as she battles cancer.

She said: “Sadly I can’t say how she is doing just yet, but we are all hopeful and faithful, thank you all so much for your support and love in this harsh time.”

Most of the family are currently living in California where Ami has been receiving treatment at the UCLA Medical Center. It was revealed at the end of the last season of Alaskan Bush People that they later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8. It’s thought if the show does go ahead the name could be changed to Colorado Bush People after the family move to the state.