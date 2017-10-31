Ami Brown update: Alaskan Bush People star pictured in public for first time in three months

A new photo of Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown has emerged — three months after she was last pictured in public.

The Brown family matriarch is shown in a wheelchair waving at a woman standing nearby while husband Billy Brown holds the chair from behind and smiles at the camera.

Ami is dressed in a thick coat and hat, with her handbag resting on her knee.

Some fans have criticized Billy for having what looks like a packet of cigarettes in his top pocket. Ami has been battling lung cancer in recent months.

The pictures emerged on the Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page which often posts insider news and pictures about the Brown family.

They also published a separate picture showing several members of the Browns — Matt, Gabe, Snowbird, Rain and Billy — posing with a Shell gas station employee. It is believed to have been taken the same day as other recent pictures as the family traveled from California to Colorado.

Another photograph showed Bear and Matt posing with two fans in what looks like a hotel corridor.

The whole family are now reported to be in Colorado except for Bam Bam and Noah. The family’s recent movements and a cryptic post from youngest daughter Rain has prompted speculation that the Browns are about to start filming Season 8.

The last public photo of Ami was taken back in August and also showed her in a wheelchair with Billy behind her.

It was recently reported that Ami’s second round of chemotherapy has been put on hold after she experienced side effects from the treatment.