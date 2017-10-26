Alaskan Bush People family ‘travelling to Colorado’ but no sign of Ami

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People are thought to be on the way to Colorado after being spotted in Arizona — but without any sign of mom Ami.

Two separate new pictures show the family in the state, which lies between California, where they have been staying, and Colorado, where they plan to set up a new permanent home.

The picture below shows, from left, Matt, Gabe, Snowbird, Rain and Billy, and was said to have been taken in Ash Fork, Arizona. The only family members missing were Ami, Bam Bam and Noah — who said on the most recent season finale that he did not plan to move to Colorado with the family.

Noah also recently officially revealed he was engaged to fiancee Rhain Merrill.

Ash Fork AZ Photo Credit: Geneva Vanderboegh Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Thursday, October 26, 2017

The second picture showed Billy posing at a gas station in Sanders, Arizona, with a fan, who said in the caption that the Browns’ eldest daughter Snowbird took the picture.

I am surprised every day at the people I meet in Sanders. Mr. Brown was super cool and thanks to Bird for taking the picture. #alaskanbushpeople #puercovalleyfire #Sandersaz A post shared by Cliff Snyder (@snyder.cliff) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Rain also posted a separate picture on her own Instagram of her wearing the same attire as in the group shot, standing next to a statue of an elk.

What are you doing here big guy? 😋#stayhappy #staystrong #cutie A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Both Ash Fork and Sanders lie on Route 66, and suggests the family are driving along it east in the direction of Albuquerque, from where Route 25 heads north to Colorado.

The family previously travelled to Colorado at the end of last season after leaving their homestead in Alaska so Ami could get treatment.

It is not know whether Ami is currently with the family. She recently started a second round of chemotherapy following her earlier diagnosis with stage 3b, possibly stage 4, lung cancer, which was revealed on the show this year.

Earlier this week, Rain posted a cryptic message on her Instagram which hinted at filming for Alaskan Bush People Season 8 being under way.