Alaskan Bush People family ‘travelling to Colorado’ but no sign of Ami

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People are thought to be on the way to Colorado after being spotted in Arizona — but without any sign of mom Ami.
Two separate new pictures show the family in the state, which lies between California, where they have been staying, and Colorado, where they plan to set up a new permanent home.
The picture below shows, from left, Matt, Gabe, Snowbird, Rain and Billy, and was said to have been taken in Ash Fork, Arizona. The only family members missing were Ami, Bam Bam and Noah — who said on the most recent season finale that he did not plan to move to Colorado with the family.
Noah also recently officially revealed he was engaged to fiancee Rhain Merrill.
Ash Fork AZ Photo Credit: Geneva Vanderboegh
Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Thursday, October 26, 2017
The second picture showed Billy posing at a gas station in Sanders, Arizona, with a fan, who said in the caption that the Browns’ eldest daughter Snowbird took the picture.
Rain also posted a separate picture on her own Instagram of her wearing the same attire as in the group shot, standing next to a statue of an elk.
Both Ash Fork and Sanders lie on Route 66, and suggests the family are driving along it east in the direction of Albuquerque, from where Route 25 heads north to Colorado.
The family previously travelled to Colorado at the end of last season after leaving their homestead in Alaska so Ami could get treatment.
It is not know whether Ami is currently with the family. She recently started a second round of chemotherapy following her earlier diagnosis with stage 3b, possibly stage 4, lung cancer, which was revealed on the show this year.
Earlier this week, Rain posted a cryptic message on her Instagram which hinted at filming for Alaskan Bush People Season 8 being under way.