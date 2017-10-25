Have the Brown family just started filming Alaskan Bush People Season 8?

Rumors are spreading that the Brown Family from Alaskan Bush People may have just started filming Season 8 — after a cryptic message from youngest daughter Rain.

It came in a post on Snapchat in which she included a picture of herself last night with the caption: “Just got off work! What am I working on you ask? You all may never know MUHAHAH jk you’ll find out soon!”

She then added in a video section of the Snapchat taken early this morning: “Why am I up so early and why do I look like a mess? I don’t know…you’re just going to have to find out soon!”

Rain describes herself as an A2 — a Production Audio Technician — on her social media bio, and has previously shared pictures of herself helping out with sound recording during filming of Alaskan Bush People as well as other shows.

Just a another day in the biz #staystrong #stayhappy #sunshinestate #adventureawaits #audioadventures #NFA A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Hold for the plane! #setlife #audioadventures #princess #staypositive #onewithnature A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on May 22, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Set life #audioadventures #setlife #ichoosehappy A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Gotta say I've come pretty far gotta give to the wonderful crew at NFA love u guys! Can't thank you enough for the amazing opportunities #nfa #comealongway #audioadventures A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

Audio adventures with #mickyloud what a awesome time! Special thanks to Kenny! #willsonmoviepremiere #lornadurn #judygreer #cherylhines #❤️ A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Rain could well be working on something completely different from Alaskan Bush People, but her cryptic Snapchat message has prompted some fans to speculate whether it was a sign Season 8 had started filming. It also comes not long after other sources suggested filming on Season 8 was set to start “soon”.

Most of the Brown family are currently in California where mom Ami has just started her second round of chemotherapy treatment as she continues to fight cancer.