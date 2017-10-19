Alaskan Bush People Season 8: When will series return to TV?

Alaskan Bush People has been a hit show for Discovery ever since it first when to air back in 2014 — but will it return for Season 8?

The show’s future was thrown into doubt at the end of last season following matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis when the family decided to leave Alaska so she could undergo treatment.

They moved to Los Angeles — where they are currently living in Beverly Hills, not far from the UCLA Medical Center — and later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home.

There has not yet been any official announcement from Discovery about whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8, but sources have recently reported that the show is set to start filming again in the near future.

Production company Park Slope Entertainment, the company who make the show for Discovery, describe the series as “now in its eighth season” on their website, which suggests a new season is in the works.

A non-fan page on Facebook, which has previously claimed to have sources close to the show, also posted a message this week saying filming on the new season was set to start “soon”.

It was unclear whether this would take place in Los Angeles or whether it would follow the family as they move to Colorado.

The most recent reports about Ami’s health suggest she is about to start a second course of chemotherapy treatment, so in theory the family could move after that depending on her health.

Before Ami’s illness, Alaskan Bush People would normally air twice a year — once in the spring, usually in April or May, and once in the winter, usually starting in November or December.

This year Season 7 started later than usual, in late June, which is believed to have been due to Ami’s diagnosis with stage 3b, possibly stage 4, lung cancer. Filming is not believed to have taken place while Ami undergoes treatment, so it’s thought a new season is unlikely to air at the same time as usual this winter.

If filming were to start in the coming weeks then it’s expected that a new season would go to air at the very earliest in the spring. If and when it does, whether it is still called Alaskan Bush People remains to be seen.

There were also rumors earlier this year that both Noah Brown and brother Gabe may have now left the show. The end of last season saw Noah tell the family that he did not plan to join them in Colorado, and he recently officially announced his engagement to fiancee Rhain Merrill.

Meanwhile, Gabe posted a cryptic Instagram post earlier this year thanking producers for the “adventures we have shared”. It prompted some to speculate that he too was leaving the show.

Thank you Discovery Paul Terry Sheila and so many more for the adventures we have shared with the world. God bless. A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Alaskan Bush People first aired in May 2014 and followed Ami, husband Billy, and their seven kids — Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Birdy and Rain — as they set up and lived on their “Browntown” homestead on Alaska’s Chichagof Island.

We will keep you updated with any more news as soon as we have it!