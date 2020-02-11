Will Kailyn Lowry try for a girl after confirming she’s having a fourth boy?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant again.

She announced the news last week after a few weeks of rumors as to whether she was indeed pregnant.

When the story first broke, fans were hoping that she was pregnant with a girl, as she’s desperately wanted a little girl.

However, she’s raising a tribe of boys and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

In fact, she’ll need to get pregnant again if she wants a little girl to join the Lowry family.

Kailyn Lowry has always wanted a little girl

Earlier this week, Kailyn announced she was having another boy.

Her sons were thrilled with the news that they were getting another brother, but Kailyn may have been a little disappointed over the news that she would be welcoming another boy.

Late last year, Monsters & Critics reported that Kailyn wanted a baby girl so badly that she was willing to go through a sperm bank and specifically pick a girl sperm to get pregnant.

Would Kailyn Lowry get pregnant again?

Since Kailyn is a single mother of three boys at the moment, soon to be four. It’s not known whether she’s planning on getting pregnant again for the sake of having a girl.

Lowry hasn’t said anything about still wanting a baby girl, but as her children continue to grow up, they can help her out. Isaac and Lincoln are big enough to care for themselves and they can help with their younger siblings.

But it’s uncertain whether a pregnancy is something she wants to pursue again with four kids and growing businesses.

Plus, in her pregnancy announcement, she revealed she was experiencing horrendous morning sickness and hadn’t been feeling well at all.

On Teen Mom 2, Kailyn had stated that she wanted to settle down with someone before having more kids. If Kailyn finds the one for her, she may want more kids.

Back in early November, Kailyn did an interview with Domenick Nati, where she revealed she was done having children for now. She wanted to make 2020 the year where she focused on herself.

At the time, she was only a few weeks pregnant and may not even have realized that she was carrying a child.

What’s interesting about the statement is that she said no more kids right now, which definitely leaves the door open for more kids down the road.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.