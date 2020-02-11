Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry confirms she’s having another boy

Kailyn Lowry shared some exciting news last week, as she finally confirmed that she’s pregnant with baby number four.
The Teen Mom 2 star had kept the pregnancy secret until 16 weeks and didn’t want to share until she was ready.
Then, this afternoon, Lowry added more exciting news to the mix.
She revealed that she’s having yet another boy, making her a mom to four boys.
Kailyn Lowry continues to be a mom of boys
She confirmed the news today and revealed that she hoped the pregnancy would ease up a bit.
“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kailyn Lowry told US Weekly in an exclusive statement about the baby.
“Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”
We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!🤰🏻@Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too. It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community. It's an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There's nothing like support from other women to get you through. ❤ #Peanutapp • • • • • 💄: @jessicab_beauty 📷: @jonlloydjr
In her pregnancy announcement, she revealed that she had been nauseous and struggled with morning sickness and had no energy. Based on her comments, it sounds like this pregnancy is much different than her previous ones.
Kailyn Lowry reveals she’s had anxiety throughout her pregnancy
Kailyn went on Instagram earlier today to talk about her announcement that she’s having another boy. She simply said she was thankful for all the support, but added that she had been going through periods of anxiety and stress.
She added that she hoped the anxiety would ease now that the news was out and she no longer had to hide everything from the world.
Her pregnancy was leaked before she had the chance to share the news, as Chris Lopez’s aunt shared the exciting news on her private Instagram. The screenshot was leaked to the world along with Kailyn’s due date, which is July 25.
Kailyn announced her pregnancy as part of an advertisement for the Peanut app, causing her to profit from the announcement. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kailyn supposedly earned a pretty penny from the announcement, as experts guess that she made more than $10,000.
While Lowry hasn’t confirmed that Chris is the father of this child, it seems that he’s already celebrating the news on his own Instagram. Chris doesn’t want to film Teen Mom 2, so fans know very little about Lopez and his private life.
Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.
