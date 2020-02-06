Chris Lopez posts sweet message to unborn child: Did he just reveal Kailyn is having another boy?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Chris Lopez is the MTV man of mystery. He’s the ex-boyfriend of Kailyn Lowry and the father of Lux Russell, but he’s also the one person who refuses to film for Teen Mom 2.

While Lopez has been in Kailyn’s life for a few years, fans know surprisingly little about him. Kailyn doesn’t want to talk about him, as she respects his decision to stay away from the spotlight.

But Chris does have an Instagram profile, and he recently posted a few things that have people wondering what’s going on.

Chris Lopez posts a message about feelings and relationships

After Kailyn announced she was pregnant once again, Chris posted a message, which appeared to be to his unborn child.

It wasn’t so much the quote itself that was interesting, but more his added message. He added, “Young King” and a blue heart, which could indicate that Kailyn is having another boy.

Lowry hasn’t confirmed what she’s having yet.

He also posted another quote about moving on. The quote explained that just because he’s moving on doesn’t mean he doesn’t love the person, but more that he isn’t hurting.

Chris also wrote that he wished the person all the happiness in the world, even if it meant he wasn’t part of it.

Lopez didn’t reveal whether this was about Kailyn or some person we don’t know. It could also be a song or lyric that describes how he’s feeling.

If this is about Kailyn, it sounds like he’s taking a step back from whatever they have, even though they have a son together and a child on the way.

Chris Lopez had a warrant out for his arrest

Back in mid-January, a warrant was issued for Chris’ arrest. He was accused of violating a protection order against Kailyn. Details weren’t made available, but fans of the Teen Mom franchise quickly guessed that he had been violent against her.

At the time, fans didn’t know she was pregnant with his child. As a result, it didn’t take long for rumors to surface that he had been violent with her.

Kailyn recently spoke out about Chris supposedly being abusive. At the time, she defended him, saying that people shouldn’t talk about matters they don’t know or understand.

It was clear that she was defending him, making sure that people don’t make him look bad.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.