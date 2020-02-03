Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry speaks out about abuse rumors regarding Chris Lopez

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is defending herself on Twitter after she was slammed with comments over the weekend.

It all started when she commented on a video on the social network, a video that shows a man named Gervonta Davis getting violent with a woman.

Davis, who is an American professional boxer, grabbed Andretta Smothers by the throat and appeared to drag her away in the video.

Smothers is the mother of his child.

The video sparked conversations about domestic violence and the Teen Mom 2 star added her thoughts on the social network.

Kailyn Lowry calls out video on Twitter

Kailyn tweeted that people were asking the wrong questions. She wrote that people were asking what Smothers had done to anger David.

She called it a classic response to domestic violence, adding that these types of questions are why people don’t report domestic violence when it happens.

People are really saying “what did she do to piss him off” classic fuckinf response and why people don’t report domestic violence. https://t.co/XySqUNgIQd — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 2, 2020

That’s when people reached out to Lowry directly, tweeting that Lowry keeps going back to Chris Lopez.

One person even called her a hypocrite. That’s when Lowry spoke out, telling the follower that she should sit down and not speak on something she knows nothing about.

& you can sit the fuck down & don’t speak on people you know nothing about. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 2, 2020

The follower then defended her tweet, saying that people know a lot about Kailyn’s life, as her life is often plastered on social media and on MTV.

I don’t give one single fuck. Don’t talk about my baby dad. You don’t know shit. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 3, 2020

Kailyn then tweeted back, saying that people shouldn’t be talking about Lopez, calling him her “baby dad.” She also repeated her claim that people don’t know anything about him or their situation.

Kailyn Lowry continues to be secretive about Chris Lopez

Kailyn is rumored to be pregnant with Chris’ child. The rumor surfaced after a photo was put online of an ultrasound. Fans compared the nails of the woman in the photo to the nails of Kailyn back in December. While some people saw the same nails, others said that the nails were much different.

Kailyn has yet to confirm a pregnancy.

In January, Chris faced an arrest warrant after he supposedly violated a protective order against Kailyn. While she didn’t specify what it was all about, it’s clear she doesn’t want people to talk negatively about Chris.

The order he violated stated that he couldn’t go near Kailyn. Given the conversation that took place on Twitter, some fans are assuming it’s over domestic violence.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.