Who is Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy for pregnancy number four?

Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to keeping secrets from the public, especially since she films much of her life for Teen Mom 2.

But it seems that Kailyn struggles to keep her pregnancies secret.

With Lux Russell, the pregnancy was leaked before she was able to share it herself. And now, Kailyn is confirming that she’s pregnant after weeks of rumors.

But one thing she didn’t confirm is the child’s father.

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is someone familiar

It was yesterday that Kailyn announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. The announcement was brief and part of an ad, but her sons clearly know that a child is coming this summer.

Monsters & Critics previously revealed that Kailyn could be pregnant with her fourth child when an Instagram post surfaced back in January.

In the photo, the woman’s nails match nails Kailyn was sporting back in December. In addition, the caption reveals that it is Chris Lopez’s aunt, who seems thrilled that a baby is coming in July.

The caption also states that this is baby number 2 for them and number 4 for her. Needless to say, it appears that Chris is indeed the father of Kailyn’s fourth child.

The two already have Lux Russell together.

Kailyn Lowry contemplating ending the pregnancy

We only know Kailyn’s due date because of the photo that was shared on Instagram. That reveals her due date to be July 25, 2020.

But there’s reportedly more to the story in regards to this pregnancy.

According to a new The Ashley’s Reality Roundup article, Kailyn was supposedly contemplating getting an abortion. She wasn’t sure that keeping the baby was the right option for her.

A source told the website that Kailyn took this long to confirm the pregnancy because she wasn’t sure she wanted to keep it.

“She talks [on-camera] about how she went to the office to have the abortion, but then wasn’t able to go through with it,” the source added. “She canceled the procedure when she got more details and decided to have the baby. She told the producers she didn’t want to lie about it and was very open about struggling to decide what to do.”

The source also reveals that this pregnancy will be part of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns later in 2020, but for now, fans will have to rely on Kailyn for more information about the baby.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.