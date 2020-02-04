Kailyn Lowry pregnant: Teen Mom 2 star confirms fourth pregnancy with a due date this summer

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry has exciting news to share. The Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant and expecting baby number four.

Her family is growing and this time, it’s not with a pet. The reality star shared the news this morning that she is expecting another child this summer.

The post, which was shared on Instagram, shows the family sitting on her bed with a string of ultrasound photos.

Kailyn Lowry confirms pregnancy after rumors

On Instagram, Kailyn reveals she’s almost 16 weeks pregnant, which means she’s about four weeks away from being half-way through the pregnancy.

She also added that this time around, the first trimester has been rough. She’s been nauseous, has experienced horrible morning sickness and has had no energy.

It’s no secret that she’s hoping for a little baby girl.

The news that Kailyn is pregnant doesn’t surprise many people. About two weeks ago, a post surfaced online of someone holding an ultrasound photo.

Many suspected that it was Kailyn holding the photo because the nails in the photo matched the nails of Kailyn in a photo from December.

Plus, Chris Lopez’s aunt had supposedly shared the information as well, revealing that she was excited about the new family addition arriving this summer.

The post revealed that the due date is set for July 25, 2020. There has been no word on whether it’s a boy or a girl. The sex of the baby can be revealed through the 20-week ultrasound or through a paid blood test as early as 10 weeks along.

Kailyn Lowry will have a busy year

With the news of this baby, Kailyn will have quite the year ahead of her. She’s been busy with her podcast, Coffee Convos, a passion project where she gets to chat about things important to her.

Plus, she could be looking to move before the baby arrives.

As Monsters & Critics reported this morning, Kailyn is already looking for a new house after buying her current house this past summer. She reveals that while she doesn’t feel at home in this new house, she’s also tired of Teen Mom 2 fans showing up at her house.

She also recently revealed that she plans on expanding her haircare business in 2020 with a new line of products.

Kailyn has also teased a possible new book, but nothing has been confirmed. Only time will tell how much she’ll get done before the baby arrives, as the second and third trimesters could also be rough for her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.