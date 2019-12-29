Kailyn Lowry announces plans to expand her hair care business in 2020

Kailyn Lowry has big things planned for 2020. On Twitter, she announced plans in regards to her hair care business, Pothead.

She revealed that curl cream, quick blow-dry, and a heat protector are all in her expansion plans for this upcoming year. Lowry made the announcement on the social network and at the same time, asked her followers to help her out with names.

Curl cream, quick blow dry & heat protector are alllllll coming in 2020 & need names 😝 leave some suggestions! 👇🏼 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 27, 2019

At the time of this reporting, over 235 people have chimed in on the tweet.

Kailyn launched her hair care business back in late 2018 with her first products. Since then, she has promoted the company on social media. She even sent products to her Teen Mom 2 cast members when she first launched the product as a way of marketing and spreading the word.

When Jenelle Evans received her package from Kailyn, she set the products on fire. She filmed it and posted it on social media, revealing that this olive branch wasn’t going to cut it.

Kailyn would later respond on Teen Mom 2 that Jenelle’s stunt resulted in her making $10,000 in extra sales after the video went viral.

Other than her Pothead hair care business, Kailyn has also spent time on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Just before the Christmas holidays, she announced that the podcast she hosts with Lindsie Chrisley would be going on a hiatus. Fans wondered why, but Kailyn revealed she couldn’t say anything due to legal reasons.

Since Kailyn is expanding her business in 2020, the profitability must be worth it.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, her net worth is in the ballpark of $300,00 to $400,000, but it could be higher with her new house and Pothead earnings.

Her exact net worth isn’t publicly known at the present time, as she’s protective of her assets and finances.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.