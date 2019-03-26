Kailyn Lowry’s product burned by Jenelle Evans: Who was right in the situation?

26th March 2019 12:06 PM ET

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry received her Pot Head haircare samples during last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 and she called her friend to tell her that she was sending samples to all of her Teen Mom co-stars. That included sending a package to Jenelle Evans.

During her phone call with her friend, she talked about how the haircare package could be a peace offering so they could fix whatever issues they had from previous incidents.

However, the peace offering didn’t go as planned. It wasn’t the olive branch that Kailyn had hoped for.

Instead, when Jenelle Evans got the package in mid-December, she decided to set it on fire and share her reaction on social media. Evans also mentioned that she was giving Kailyn’s haircare a negative review and that she thought Kailyn was jealous of her and their other Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

Who was in the right in the situation?

Jenelle revealed during the episode that she set fire to haircare set because she wanted Kailyn Lowry to reach out to her and talk to her, not just send her products that she was planning on promoting and selling.

As the latest Teen Mom 2 episode aired last night, Lowry revealed on Twitter that she had absolutely reached out to Jenelle via text and Twitter, but got nothing back.

I didn’t watch tonight but let’s just be clear I absolutely reached out to Jenelle not only in text but on twitter as well to no avail 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 26, 2019

Viewers appeared to side with Lowry, even though she could have handled the olive branch a bit differently. Sending products that she was trying to promote may not have been the best idea, but as Lowry told her friend during the episode, she had made $10,000 in sales after Jenelle set fire to her products and the video went viral.

One of the reasons why Kailyn appeared to get support was because Jenelle’s reaction was extreme. Some even called her actions dramatic, as she came awfully close to setting herself on fire in the video.

Does anyone else thinks it’s hilarious/cringeworthy that Jenelle calls it a “peace gathering gift” rather than a “peace offering”? #TeenMom2 — Nikki Teichman (@nikteich) March 26, 2019

lmao, Jenelle from #teenmom2 is so dramatic – I can never take her seriously. — Oct10♎️ (@fkcnAWESOME) March 26, 2019

Was Kailyn Lowry wrong in sending a promotional kit of haircare products to Jenelle as a peace offering in hopes of settling their beef? Yeah, probably. But Jenelle Evans could have handled the rejection much better than almost setting herself on fire.

Teen Mom airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.