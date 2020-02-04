Kailyn Lowry tells Teen Mom 2 fans that she’s still house hunting

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy about her living conditions at the moment.

Despite buying a brand new house on the previous season of Teen Mom 2, the home she thought would be her forever home is turning into a nightmare.

Lowry has been open about her situation and how she doesn’t like the lack of privacy when it comes to Teen Mom 2 fans.

On Instagram Stories, Kailyn answered some questions from her fans, revealing that she has plans of moving once again.

Kailyn Lowry confirms she’s moving again

On the social network, Kailyn was asked about her new house.

The follower asked if the house was almost done and whether it was starting to feel like home.

“No, I’m looking for a new home, this one doesn’t feel like home & too many people know where to find me,” Kailyn replied.

Lowry hasn’t revealed how many people have shown up at her new house to say hi or meet the kids, but she has revealed that it didn’t take long for fans to learn where her new house was.

While filming Teen Mom 2, she told producers she wanted to buy something in a different area of Delaware, where she could hide from fans.

Some fans have suggested that living in a gated community may be her best bet at privacy.

Kailyn Lowry has previously opened up about her house hunting

It was back in June 2019 that Lowry revealed while she was more than willing to show the inside of the house as she started decorating, she wasn’t showing the outside of the home.

The reason was that Teen Mom 2 fans had already found her old home and had come up to the door while the kids were at home. Kailyn didn’t want that happening at this new house.

But less than six months later, Lowry revealed that she was planning on moving out because fans had found her new home once again. At the time, she also revealed she was going to change her number.

I’m moving AGAIN and changing my number because y’all crazy fucks can’t respect privacy & boundaries 🥳 and don’t try to tell me it comes with the territory because it certainly fucking doesnt. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 13, 2019

While Kailyn has signed a contract to share her life on MTV’s show, she didn’t give approval for people to show up at her house unannounced. As she explains, her kids are worried about strangers coming to the door.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.