Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is moving into new house: Not showing the outside anymore

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is moving into a new home soon, a home that she’s building from the ground up. While filming Teen Mom 2, she took her boys to the property to show them where they would be living shortly.

While the home wasn’t in the first stages at the time, Kailyn is slowly getting ready to move in. She recently asked her fans on Twitter if they would be interested in seeing the inside of her home, as she’s designing it to reflect who she is and what she likes.

Fans were excited to see the interior of her home but she wasn’t planning on showing the outside this time because she wants to maintain at least a bit of privacy and prevent Teen Mom 2 fans from showing up at her front door.

I’m moving & wouldn’t show the outside — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 23, 2019

Kailyn Lowry appears fairly certain in her decision to not show the home from the outside, as fans can easily find it that way as they did with the home she currently lives in. Many fans already know where Lowry lives now because of MTV showing her home from the outside.

Just last week, Lowry posted that fans should stop showing up at her house. Apparently, a mother driving a van with children inside stopped by the home at around 9 pm one night. Kailyn revealed that the act scared her children when the people started walking up towards the house.

This was a mother with children in her van… I know sometimes it may feel like you know us but showing up at my house is not ok. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 18, 2019

She pointed out that she felt lines had been crossed.

Several Teen Mom stars have noted that they don’t like fans showing up at their homes, especially since their children are there. Chelsea DeBoer and Jenelle Evans have both said similar things in the past, asking people to please respect their privacy. Both homes have been filmed for the show, but Chelsea recently moved into a new house, as documented on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.