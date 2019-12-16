Kailyn Lowry threatens to move out of her new house after fans show up at her home

It has only been a few months since Kailyn Lowry moved into her brand new home in Delaware. But based on recent tweets, it sounds like she’s ready to pack up and leave already.

The reason has to do with Teen Mom 2 fans who show up at her house unannounced. A few days ago, Lowry revealed that she’s not only moving, but she’s also changing her number because people can’t respect her privacy.

I’m moving AGAIN and changing my number because y’all crazy fucks can’t respect privacy & boundaries 🥳 and don’t try to tell me it comes with the territory because it certainly fucking doesnt. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 13, 2019

She reminded Teen Mom 2 viewers that just because she films the show doesn’t mean people can just show up at her house.

In a separate tweet, Kailyn thanked those who had been good to her and her kids but asked everyone to stay away from her house. That also includes sending letters to the home. Instead, Kailyn wants people to use email and direct messages on social media.

I love those that have been so good to me and sweet to my kids. I really do. But please do not come to my home. Please do not send letters to my address. I have email. I have DM. Please. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 13, 2019

Several of the Teen Mom 2 stars have dealt with issues in the past as fans have found their homes. Chelsea DeBoer once revealed that people had come to her door when she was home alone with her kids. This happened back in 2017.

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn has dealt with people showing up at her home unannounced either.

Back in June of this year, Monsters & Critics reported that Kailyn was ready to move into her new home but she wasn’t planning on showing the front of it. She was worried about her kids’ safety, as people had found her current home online and had managed to find it in Delaware.

It was also back in June that Kailyn asked people to not show up at her house.

This was a mother with children in her van… I know sometimes it may feel like you know us but showing up at my house is not ok. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 18, 2019

While Kailyn didn’t outline what had happened last week, back in June she did share that someone had walked up the lawn to her house.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.