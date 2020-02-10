Here’s how much Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry earned to announce her pregnancy with an ad

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth child this past week.

For those who followed along with the rumor mill, her pregnancy news doesn’t come as the biggest shocker.

For weeks, there were rumors that she was pregnant with her fourth child, and details were leaked about whether this was an accident or planned.

But when Lowry announced the pregnancy news, she decided to do it on her own terms — as part of an advertisement for an app.

Kailyn Lowry made money with her pregnancy post

Since she shared the pregnancy news while promoting an app for moms called Peanut, it’s almost certain that she got paid for sharing the news.

However, Kailyn hasn’t revealed how much she got paid.

The Blast guessed that with her 3.8 million followers on Instagram, she could have gotten somewhere between $7,800 to $13,100 per post. That guess comes from an online calculator for influencers, but experts at Vox supposedly argue that the payment could have been much higher.

They argue that influencers with one million followers could make upwards of $10,000 per post. Since Kailyn is just shy of four million, she could have made much more.

Gamers can reportedly make upwards of six figures for a single post, but since Kailyn isn’t, we’re guessing it’s a five-figure paycheck.

Kailyn also mentioned the app on her Instagram Stories, where she talked about the support she’s received.

Even though she was thanking followers, these stories were part of the advertisement for the app and could have increased her paycheck.

Kailyn Lowry is thankful for the support she’s received

After sharing her pregnancy on Instagram, Lowry decided to speak out about the secret she had been keeping for so long.

Kailyn previously thanked her followers for all the support she received after announcing her pregnancy, but also made sure to let people know that she doesn’t have time for those who don’t support her.

Kailyn hasn’t confirmed that Chris Lopez is the father of her fourth child, but his aunt celebrated the news on her Instagram before the news was shared.

Lowry may open up about the details of this pregnancy on Teen Mom 2 and may be unable to share more details at the moment due to contractual restraints.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.